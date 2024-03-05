Capri Global Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 March 2024.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Capri Global Capital Ltd soared 19.31% to Rs 287.75 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20884 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd spiked 11.94% to Rs 1115.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27886 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4712 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Amines Ltd surged 7.59% to Rs 2364. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5691 shares in the past one month.

Tata Chemicals Ltd gained 5.83% to Rs 1061. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd exploded 5.52% to Rs 241.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News