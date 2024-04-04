Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capri Global Capital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Capri Global Capital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Dabur India Ltd, Angel One Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 April 2024.

Capri Global Capital Ltd crashed 7.11% to Rs 221.6 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71838 shares in the past one month.

Dabur India Ltd lost 4.57% to Rs 507. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69104 shares in the past one month.

Angel One Ltd tumbled 4.33% to Rs 3033. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38573 shares in the past one month.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd slipped 3.96% to Rs 2171.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3899 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2357 shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd pared 3.77% to Rs 78.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

