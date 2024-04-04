Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 7.64 points or 0.1% at 7291.15 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (up 1.51%), Swan Energy Ltd (up 1.27%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.66%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.51%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.25%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.2%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.7%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.83%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 482.47 or 0.65% at 74359.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 124.8 points or 0.56% at 22559.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 242.29 points or 0.53% at 45798.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 14.69 points or 0.11% at 13831.21.

On BSE,2400 shares were trading in green, 1387 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

