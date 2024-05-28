Caprolactam Chemicals standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.14% to Rs 1.44 crore

Net profit of Caprolactam Chemicals declined 29.41% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.14% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.16% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.27% to Rs 6.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1.442.226.969.8447.2232.4331.3247.460.590.561.864.120.170.170.282.970.120.170.202.55

