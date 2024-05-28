Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Caprolactam Chemicals standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Caprolactam Chemicals standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.14% to Rs 1.44 crore

Net profit of Caprolactam Chemicals declined 29.41% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.14% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.16% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.27% to Rs 6.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.442.22 -35 6.969.84 -29 OPM %47.2232.43 -31.3247.46 - PBDT0.590.56 5 1.864.12 -55 PBT0.170.17 0 0.282.97 -91 NP0.120.17 -29 0.202.55 -92

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

