Retro Green Revolution standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 15.91% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Retro Green Revolution declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.91% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.30% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 2.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.370.44 -16 2.001.60 25 OPM %18.9220.45 -22.0023.75 - PBDT0.070.10 -30 0.470.43 9 PBT0.070.10 -30 0.470.43 9 NP0.070.10 -30 0.470.43 9

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

