Bodhi Tree Multimedia consolidated net profit rises 46.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bodhi Tree Multimedia rose 46.93% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 67.02% to Rs 23.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.23.4014.0116.7116.994.292.754.212.662.631.79

