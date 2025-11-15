B&B Triplewall Containers consolidated net profit rises 1930.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 146.33 crore

Net profit of B&B Triplewall Containers rose 1930.43% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 146.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 120.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.146.33120.5114.697.3016.175.325.970.324.670.23

