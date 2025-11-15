Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 33.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.28% to Rs 102.24 crore

Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure declined 33.72% to Rs 11.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.28% to Rs 102.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.102.24133.2716.2218.1117.1725.1215.5623.5811.5217.38

