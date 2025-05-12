Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Captain Pipes standalone net profit declines 2.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Captain Pipes standalone net profit declines 2.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.09% to Rs 22.71 crore

Net profit of Captain Pipes declined 2.20% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.09% to Rs 22.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.80% to Rs 4.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.52% to Rs 76.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22.7120.26 12 76.7576.35 1 OPM %7.4010.17 -10.4810.06 - PBDT1.441.70 -15 6.856.55 5 PBT1.211.43 -15 5.945.50 8 NP0.890.91 -2 4.413.98 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Swadha Nature reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SRM Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Purva Oak Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 90.00% in the March 2025 quarter

AD Manum Finance standalone net profit declines 47.19% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 12 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story