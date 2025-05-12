Captain Pipes standalone net profit declines 2.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.09% to Rs 22.71 crore

Net profit of Captain Pipes declined 2.20% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.09% to Rs 22.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.80% to Rs 4.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.52% to Rs 76.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

22.7120.2676.7576.357.4010.1710.4810.061.441.706.856.551.211.435.945.500.890.914.413.98

