Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 90.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 16.80% to Rs 31.64 crore

Net profit of Jumbo Bag rose 90.00% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.80% to Rs 31.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 172.27% to Rs 3.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 126.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 104.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales31.6427.09 17 126.45104.97 20 OPM %10.306.79 -7.897.82 - PBDT2.521.26 100 7.255.40 34 PBT2.110.69 206 4.963.17 56 NP1.140.60 90 3.241.19 172

First Published: May 12 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

