Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 90.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.80% to Rs 31.64 crore

Net profit of Jumbo Bag rose 90.00% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.80% to Rs 31.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 172.27% to Rs 3.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 126.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 104.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

31.6427.09126.45104.9710.306.797.897.822.521.267.255.402.110.694.963.171.140.603.241.19

