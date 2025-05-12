Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 1.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 78.45 crore

Net profit of Captain Polyplast rose 1.99% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 78.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.15% to Rs 31.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.54% to Rs 286.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 294.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

78.4568.77286.84294.3211.4912.5511.2210.807.466.9826.1425.396.816.3623.6422.995.125.0231.3217.78

