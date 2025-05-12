Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 1.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 78.45 croreNet profit of Captain Polyplast rose 1.99% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 78.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 76.15% to Rs 31.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.54% to Rs 286.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 294.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content