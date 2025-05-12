Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 1.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 1.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 78.45 crore

Net profit of Captain Polyplast rose 1.99% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 78.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.15% to Rs 31.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.54% to Rs 286.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 294.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales78.4568.77 14 286.84294.32 -3 OPM %11.4912.55 -11.2210.80 - PBDT7.466.98 7 26.1425.39 3 PBT6.816.36 7 23.6422.99 3 NP5.125.02 2 31.3217.78 76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Caratlane Trading Pvt standalone net profit rises 7.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Shentracon Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suncity Synthetics standalone net profit declines 97.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Captain Pipes standalone net profit declines 2.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Swadha Nature reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 12 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story