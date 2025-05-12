Caratlane Trading Pvt standalone net profit rises 7.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.52% to Rs 1020.72 crore

Net profit of Caratlane Trading Pvt rose 7.80% to Rs 28.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.52% to Rs 1020.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 731.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.85% to Rs 110.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.20% to Rs 3983.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2882.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1020.72731.583983.112882.117.308.998.729.2954.9756.77282.47218.5034.0135.64195.63136.0728.1926.15110.70100.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News