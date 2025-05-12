Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Caratlane Trading Pvt standalone net profit rises 7.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Caratlane Trading Pvt standalone net profit rises 7.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 39.52% to Rs 1020.72 crore

Net profit of Caratlane Trading Pvt rose 7.80% to Rs 28.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.52% to Rs 1020.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 731.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.85% to Rs 110.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.20% to Rs 3983.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2882.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1020.72731.58 40 3983.112882.11 38 OPM %7.308.99 -8.729.29 - PBDT54.9756.77 -3 282.47218.50 29 PBT34.0135.64 -5 195.63136.07 44 NP28.1926.15 8 110.70100.77 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shentracon Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suncity Synthetics standalone net profit declines 97.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Captain Pipes standalone net profit declines 2.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Swadha Nature reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SRM Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 12 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story