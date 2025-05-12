Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suncity Synthetics standalone net profit declines 97.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Suncity Synthetics standalone net profit declines 97.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 98.44% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Suncity Synthetics declined 97.56% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 98.44% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.50% to Rs 1.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.64 -98 1.172.00 -42 OPM %-400.00-65.63 --33.332.50 - PBDT-0.040.07 PL -0.40-0.01 -3900 PBT-0.030.09 PL -0.48-0.23 -109 NP0.010.41 -98 -0.560.13 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Captain Pipes standalone net profit declines 2.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Swadha Nature reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SRM Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Purva Oak Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 90.00% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 12 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story