Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 0.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales decline 0.57% to Rs 1184.10 crore

Net profit of Carborundum Universal declined 0.24% to Rs 112.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 113.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.57% to Rs 1184.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1190.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1184.101190.94 -1 OPM %16.3514.22 -PBDT209.14205.28 2 PBT157.73159.54 -1 NP112.96113.23 0

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

