Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 68.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.71% to Rs 1884.90 croreNet profit of Force Motors rose 68.73% to Rs 115.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.71% to Rs 1884.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1487.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1884.901487.55 27 OPM %13.0111.91 -PBDT251.11170.71 47 PBT181.82107.25 70 NP115.7368.59 69
