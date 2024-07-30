Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 68.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.71% to Rs 1884.90 crore

Net profit of Force Motors rose 68.73% to Rs 115.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.71% to Rs 1884.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1487.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1884.901487.5513.0111.91251.11170.71181.82107.25115.7368.59

