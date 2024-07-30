Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 68.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 68.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 26.71% to Rs 1884.90 crore

Net profit of Force Motors rose 68.73% to Rs 115.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.71% to Rs 1884.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1487.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1884.901487.55 27 OPM %13.0111.91 -PBDT251.11170.71 47 PBT181.82107.25 70 NP115.7368.59 69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, July 30: Benchmarks end flat; Smallcap stocks shine

LIVE: Inherited an economy struggling with high inflation in 2014, says Piyush Goyal

Navy's new Scorpene subs to have made in India 'heart': French Naval Group

LIVE: Protest over death of UPSC aspirants continues; Delhi LG assures appropriate action

Realme 13 Pro series, Watch S2, Buds T310 launched in India: Price, specs

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story