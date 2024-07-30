Greenpanel Industries standalone net profit declines 57.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.49% to Rs 364.95 croreNet profit of Greenpanel Industries declined 57.56% to Rs 15.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.49% to Rs 364.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 386.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales364.95386.13 -5 OPM %9.8717.03 -PBDT40.3167.97 -41 PBT21.3749.75 -57 NP15.7137.02 -58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News