Greenpanel Industries standalone net profit declines 57.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Greenpanel Industries declined 57.56% to Rs 15.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.49% to Rs 364.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 386.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.364.95386.139.8717.0340.3167.9721.3749.7515.7137.02

