CARE ESG Ratings receives SEBI nod to offer ESG ratings

CARE ESG Ratings (CareEdge-ESG) (formerly known as CARE Advisory Research & Training Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of CARE Ratings, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to function as a Category I ESG Ratings Provider (ERP). Having received the registration under the SEBI (Credit Rating Agencies) Regulations, 1999 on 02 May 2024, CareEdge-ESG will commence its environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating activity.

