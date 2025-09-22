Career Point Edutech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd, Crizac Ltd and Aro Granite Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 September 2025.

Career Point Edutech Ltd crashed 13.39% to Rs 256.4 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15867 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10805 shares in the past one month.

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd lost 9.59% to Rs 45.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.25 lakh shares in the past one month. InfoBeans Technologies Ltd tumbled 8.46% to Rs 517.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12019 shares in the past one month. Crizac Ltd shed 7.90% to Rs 316.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.