Volumes soar at MMTC Ltd counter

MMTC Ltd recorded volume of 209.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.67 lakh shares

Adani Total Gas Ltd, AWL Agri Business Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 September 2025.

MMTC Ltd recorded volume of 209.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.01% to Rs.71.44. Volumes stood at 32.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd registered volume of 291.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 18.75% to Rs.773.60. Volumes stood at 163.8 lakh shares in the last session. AWL Agri Business Ltd notched up volume of 232.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.77 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.54% to Rs.273.75. Volumes stood at 126.4 lakh shares in the last session. Shipping Corporation of India Ltd witnessed volume of 198.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.52% to Rs.229.52. Volumes stood at 10.79 lakh shares in the last session.