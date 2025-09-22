Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at MMTC Ltd counter

Volumes soar at MMTC Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Adani Total Gas Ltd, AWL Agri Business Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 September 2025.

MMTC Ltd recorded volume of 209.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.01% to Rs.71.44. Volumes stood at 32.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd registered volume of 291.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 18.75% to Rs.773.60. Volumes stood at 163.8 lakh shares in the last session.

AWL Agri Business Ltd notched up volume of 232.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.77 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.54% to Rs.273.75. Volumes stood at 126.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd witnessed volume of 198.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.52% to Rs.229.52. Volumes stood at 10.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Green Energy Ltd registered volume of 249.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.44% to Rs.1,148.60. Volumes stood at 176.5 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

