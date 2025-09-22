Umiya Mobile jumps on launch of exclusive Vivo store in Rajkot

Umiya Mobile surged 6.81% to Rs 83.15 after the company announced the opening of an exclusive Vivo Mobile retail outlet in Rajkot, Gujarat.

The new store, inaugurated on Monday, 22 September 2025, is located at Mansata Chowk on Gondal Road, Rajkot 360004.

Umiya Mobile operates in the multi-brand retail sector, specializing in smartphones, mobile accessories, and consumer durable electronics. Its portfolio spans leading global brands such as Apple, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, Google Pixel, and Infinix. The company also sells a wide range of consumer electronics, including smart TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, and coolers, from brands like Sony, LG, Panasonic, and Godrej. As of 31 March 2025, it employed around 127 people.