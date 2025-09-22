Umiya Mobile jumps on launch of exclusive Vivo store in Rajkot

Umiya Mobile surged 6.81% to Rs 83.15 after the company announced the opening of an exclusive Vivo Mobile retail outlet in Rajkot, Gujarat.The new store, inaugurated on Monday, 22 September 2025, is located at Mansata Chowk on Gondal Road, Rajkot 360004.
Umiya Mobile operates in the multi-brand retail sector, specializing in smartphones, mobile accessories, and consumer durable electronics. Its portfolio spans leading global brands such as Apple, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, Google Pixel, and Infinix. The company also sells a wide range of consumer electronics, including smart TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, and coolers, from brands like Sony, LG, Panasonic, and Godrej. As of 31 March 2025, it employed around 127 people.
For FY25, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 601.16 crore and a net profit of Rs 5.66 crore. The SME stock debuted on the BSE on 4 August 2025 at Rs 69, a premium of 4.55% over its IPO price of Rs 66. Umiya Mobiles IPO, subscribed 2.48 times, comprised a fresh issue of 37.7 lakh equity shares. Post-issue, promoter shareholding was diluted to 73.49% from 100%. Proceeds from the issue were earmarked for repayment of borrowings and general corporate purposes.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app