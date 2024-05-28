Career Point reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.30% to Rs 25.65 crore

Net profit of Career Point reported to Rs 14.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 25.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 377.57% to Rs 57.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.99% to Rs 101.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

25.6524.83101.5885.3758.36-94.1264.6917.7718.94-21.4377.1319.3217.96-22.4473.1815.1614.25-16.3657.0711.95

