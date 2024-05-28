Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Career Point reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Career Point reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.30% to Rs 25.65 crore

Net profit of Career Point reported to Rs 14.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 25.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 377.57% to Rs 57.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.99% to Rs 101.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales25.6524.83 3 101.5885.37 19 OPM %58.36-94.12 -64.6917.77 - PBDT18.94-21.43 LP 77.1319.32 299 PBT17.96-22.44 LP 73.1815.16 383 NP14.25-16.36 LP 57.0711.95 378

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lupin gets Rs 477-cr IT demand for AY 2022

Syngene Intl gets Rs 16-cr demand order from IT Dept

Infosys to receives tax refund from IT dept of Rs 6,329 cr

Comprehensive Guide to Corporate Tax Registration and Filing in the UAE

Bloomberg Ranks SCUBE Capital's funds as No1 Performing Fixed Income Fund across Asia Pacific

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

TVS Supply Chain Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story