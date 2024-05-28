TVS Supply Chain Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.51% to Rs 2426.31 crore

Net profit of TVS Supply Chain Solutions reported to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 2426.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2321.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 101.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 39.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.95% to Rs 9199.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9994.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

