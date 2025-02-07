Carraro India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd, Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd, Palash Securities Ltd and Brainbees Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 February 2025.

Carraro India Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 433.8 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 81921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17722 shares in the past one month.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd lost 11.75% to Rs 245.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90492 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37465 shares in the past one month.

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd crashed 9.15% to Rs 199.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 85948 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64095 shares in the past one month.

Palash Securities Ltd dropped 8.84% to Rs 145.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 387 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1248 shares in the past one month.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd fell 8.09% to Rs 426.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38270 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

