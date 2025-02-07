Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Energy index decreasing 81.84 points or 0.75% at 10758.74 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 3.67%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.75%),Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd (down 1.62%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.46%),Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 1.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.31%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.19%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.14%), Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (down 1.11%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.9%).

On the other hand, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 7.29%), Deep Industries Ltd (up 2.23%), and Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 2.01%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 218.81 or 0.43% at 50286.68.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 24.63 points or 0.17% at 14922.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 31 points or 0.13% at 23572.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 184.77 points or 0.24% at 77873.39.

On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 2281 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

