Volumes soar at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Sonata Software Ltd recorded volume of 104.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.50 lakh shares

Bharti Hexacom Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 February 2025.

Sonata Software Ltd recorded volume of 104.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.50 lakh shares. The stock lost 11.29% to Rs.489.30. Volumes stood at 2.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd clocked volume of 35.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.30% to Rs.1,419.15. Volumes stood at 94773 shares in the last session.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd notched up volume of 33.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares. The stock slipped 10.64% to Rs.655.70. Volumes stood at 2.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd notched up volume of 11.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.54% to Rs.5,176.05. Volumes stood at 72358 shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd clocked volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23526 shares. The stock gained 7.64% to Rs.11,688.05. Volumes stood at 3322 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News