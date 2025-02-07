Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes soar at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Bharti Hexacom Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 February 2025.

Sonata Software Ltd recorded volume of 104.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.50 lakh shares. The stock lost 11.29% to Rs.489.30. Volumes stood at 2.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd clocked volume of 35.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.30% to Rs.1,419.15. Volumes stood at 94773 shares in the last session.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd notched up volume of 33.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares. The stock slipped 10.64% to Rs.655.70. Volumes stood at 2.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd notched up volume of 11.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.54% to Rs.5,176.05. Volumes stood at 72358 shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd clocked volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23526 shares. The stock gained 7.64% to Rs.11,688.05. Volumes stood at 3322 shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

