CarTrade Tech drops after Q3 PAT slides 4% QoQ to Rs 62 cr

CarTrade Tech declined 5.41% to Rs 2,404.70 after the company reported a 4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 61.52 crore on a 2.8% rise in total income from operations to Rs 228.38 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit and revenue jumped 35.12%, and total income rose 18.36% in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA rose 56% YoY to Rs 78.25 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 50.08 crore in Q3 FY25, with margins expanding to 37% in Q3 FY26 from 28% in Q3 FY25.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 84.50 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 53.39 crore in the year-ago period. The quarter included exceptional items of Rs 6.51 crore, mainly on account of incremental provisions towards gratuity and compensated absences following the implementation of the labour codes.

The Consumer Group business continued to scale profitably, delivering 27% YoY growth in revenue and 17% YoY growth in PAT. The Remarketing Business also posted solid numbers with 12% YoY growth in revenue and 68% YoY growth in PAT. Meanwhile, OLX India maintained strong momentum, posting 18% YoY growth in revenue and a remarkable 37% YoY rise in PAT. During the quarter, CarTrade Tech attracted approximately 85 million average monthly unique visitors, with 95% of the traffic being organic, highlighting its strong brand equity and content leadership. The company now has a presence across 500+ physical locations through Shriram Automall, CarWale abSure and Signature dealerships, and OLX India franchise outlets, further enhancing its nationwide presence and enabling effective last-mile connectivity.

Its flagship digital platformsCarWale, BikeWale, and OLX Indiaeach cater to more than 150 million annual unique visitors, underscoring the scale and depth of engagement across the ecosystem. The remarketing business achieved an annualized run rate of 1.9 million auction listings, reaffirming its leadership position in the vehicle remarketing space. Vinay Sanghi, chairman and founder of CarTrade Tech, said, "We are pleased to deliver a record quarter, marked by strong operating leverage and our highest-ever revenues at 228 crores across each of our businesses. This translated into significant margin expansion, with EBITDA at 78.25 crores and margins reaching an all-time high of 37%. The consistent performance across quarters underscores the strength of our diversified digital ecosystem. We will continue to invest in future technologies and platform capabilities to deepen engagement."