ONGC and Reliance sign resource sharing agreement for deepwater projects on India's East Coast

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (ONGC) and Reliance Industries (Reliance) signed a path-breaking agreement on 27 January 2026 to enable resource sharing for deepwater offshore E&P operations on India's East Coast, particularly across the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin and Andaman offshore, marking a major step towards cost optimization, faster execution, and improved asset utilization in complex deepwater projects.

This agreement is aligned with a forward-looking initiative facilitated by the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Act, 2025 (ORDA Act 2025), introduced by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), which creates a clear enabling framework for E&P operators to share infrastructure and facilities, both onland and offshore, for more efficient development of oilfields and production of hydrocarbons.