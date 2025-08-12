Carysil consolidated net profit rises 43.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.82% to Rs 226.99 crore

Net profit of Carysil rose 43.88% to Rs 22.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 226.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 201.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.226.99201.2019.3217.8339.7731.2030.3322.5522.8215.86

