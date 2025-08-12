Aaron Industries standalone net profit declines 43.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.93% to Rs 19.24 crore

Net profit of Aaron Industries declined 43.32% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.93% to Rs 19.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.2417.1919.0219.203.023.052.082.611.061.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News