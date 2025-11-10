Carysil consolidated net profit rises 61.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.23% to Rs 240.67 crore

Net profit of Carysil rose 61.85% to Rs 27.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.23% to Rs 240.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 207.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.240.67207.0719.1617.9745.8833.4136.3423.5727.1916.80

