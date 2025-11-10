Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Carysil consolidated net profit rises 61.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Carysil consolidated net profit rises 61.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 16.23% to Rs 240.67 crore

Net profit of Carysil rose 61.85% to Rs 27.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.23% to Rs 240.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 207.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales240.67207.07 16 OPM %19.1617.97 -PBDT45.8833.41 37 PBT36.3423.57 54 NP27.1916.80 62

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

