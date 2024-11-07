Carysil consolidated net profit rises 8.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.57% to Rs 207.07 crore

Net profit of Carysil rose 8.74% to Rs 16.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.57% to Rs 207.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 163.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

