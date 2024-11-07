Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Carysil consolidated net profit rises 8.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:02 PM IST
Sales rise 26.57% to Rs 207.07 crore

Net profit of Carysil rose 8.74% to Rs 16.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.57% to Rs 207.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 163.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales207.07163.60 27 OPM %17.9720.13 -PBDT33.4129.44 13 PBT23.5721.77 8 NP16.8015.45 9

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

