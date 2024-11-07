Baazar Style Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.94 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.00% to Rs 310.95 crore

Net Loss of Baazar Style Retail reported to Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 65.00% to Rs 310.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 188.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.310.95188.457.844.5610.62-3.36-11.87-20.90-8.94-15.48

