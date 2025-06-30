Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Castrol India launches new vehicle care products

Castrol India launches new vehicle care products

Image
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Castrol India has expanded its autocare product portfolio with three new launches, a Throttle Body Cleaner, a Fuel Injector and Carburettor Cleaner, and a Brake Cleaner. These additions reinforce Castrol's commitment to enabling high-quality service and repair at professional workshops across the country.

The new products are designed to help mechanics and service technicians clean critical vehicle components more effectively and efficiently. They complement Castrol's existing line of maintenance solutions, helping ensure smoother performance, better fuel efficiency, and enhanced braking responsivenessall while helping to minimize vehicle downtime during servicing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty below 25,600 level; FMCG shares decline

Pound net speculative longs fall further

Euro speculative net longs climb to 17-month high

US dollar index speculative position near 4-year low

NLC India gains after LoA from NTPC for 450 MW hybrid power project

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story