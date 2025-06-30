Castrol India launches new vehicle care products

Castrol India has expanded its autocare product portfolio with three new launches, a Throttle Body Cleaner, a Fuel Injector and Carburettor Cleaner, and a Brake Cleaner. These additions reinforce Castrol's commitment to enabling high-quality service and repair at professional workshops across the country.

The new products are designed to help mechanics and service technicians clean critical vehicle components more effectively and efficiently. They complement Castrol's existing line of maintenance solutions, helping ensure smoother performance, better fuel efficiency, and enhanced braking responsivenessall while helping to minimize vehicle downtime during servicing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News