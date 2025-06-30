Euro speculative net longs climb to 17-month high

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market added net longs, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 111135 contracts in the data reported through June 24, 2025, its highest level in almost 17 months. This was a weekly addition of 9582 net long contracts.

