Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Castrol India surges after PAT rises to Rs 271 crore in Q3 FY25

Castrol India surges after PAT rises to Rs 271 crore in Q3 FY25

Image
Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Castrol India jumped 5.24% to Rs 185.90 after the company reported 12.2% rise in net profit to Rs 271.39 crore on a 7.1% increase in net sales to Rs 1353.89 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Total operating expenditure rose by 4.6% YoY to Rs 978.03 crore in Q3 FY25, due to higher inventory buildup (up 322.2% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 7.7% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 370.93 crore, up by 14.4% from Rs 324.32 crore in Q3 FY24.

Castrol India is one of India's leading lubricant companies with brands such as Castrol CRB, Castrol GTX, Castrol Activ, Castrol MAGNATEC and Castrol VECTON. The company also operates in select segments like high-performance lubricants and metalworking fluids used in a wide variety of industries such as automotive manufacturing, mining, machinery, and wind energy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Ports gains as Jan'25 cargo volume rises 13% YoY

Nifty trades above 23,550; metal shares shine; VIX rallies 3.53%

Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 10.57% in the December 2024 quarter

K Z Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Budget provides fundamental shift in tax administration approach

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story