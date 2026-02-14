Catvision reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.71% to Rs 5.67 crore

Catvision reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.71% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5.674.902.291.430.150.1500.0200.12

