CCL International standalone net profit rises 82.69% in the March 2024 quarter

CCL International standalone net profit rises 82.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 86.61% to Rs 16.31 crore

Net profit of CCL International rose 82.69% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 86.61% to Rs 16.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 117.02% to Rs 35.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.318.74 87 35.7016.45 117 OPM %14.2217.16 -13.032.31 - PBDT1.251.31 -5 3.830.49 682 PBT0.490.68 -28 0.98-1.98 LP NP0.950.52 83 1.47-1.39 LP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

