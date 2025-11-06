Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AXISCADES signs MoU with French drone company - Electronic Bird Control

AXISCADES signs MoU with French drone company - Electronic Bird Control

Nov 06 2025
To collaborate on production of E-Raptor drone in India

AXISCADES Aersopace & Technologies, wholly owned subsidiary of AXISCADES Technologies, and Electronic Bird Control an innovative French drone company, have formalized a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring the E-Raptor, a state-of-the-art drone, ingeniously crafted to resemble a falcon, to the Indian market for both military and civilian applications.

The E-Raptor which is one of the first of its kind in the world merges cutting-edge biomimetic engineering with advanced UAV technology, offering exceptional stealth, agility, and performance in surveillance and bird control operations. Its realistic falcon-inspired design ensures operational effectiveness across diverse terrains, supporting missions ranging from defense reconnaissance to essential civilian initiatives like airport safety and wildlife management.

Nov 06 2025

