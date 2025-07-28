CDSL slumps after Q1 PAT slides 24% YoY

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) fell 5.07% to Rs 1,532.80 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 24% to Rs 102 crore on a 3% increase in total income to Rs 295 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Compared to Q1 March 2025, consolidated net profit grew 2%, while net sales rose 15% in Q2 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 151.18 crore for Q2 June 2025, down 13.43% year-on-year but up 18.85% quarter-on-quarter.

CDSL is Asia's only listed depository, maintaining and providing services to 15.86+ crore investors. It provides services to a broad spectrum of the capital market entities, including depository participants, issuers, investors, RTAs, clearing corporations, exchanges.