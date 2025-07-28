Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Energy Solutions Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 815.8, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.45% in last one year as compared to a 0.56% slide in NIFTY and a 19.3% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 815.8, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24697.3. The Sensex is at 80986.38, down 0.59%.Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has eased around 7.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35250.5, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 821, up 0.57% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd tumbled 22.45% in last one year as compared to a 0.56% slide in NIFTY and a 19.3% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 140.7 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.22%, up for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Capital India Finance raises Rs 50 cr via NCDs

Veranda plans demerger of its commerce vertical

IDFC First Bank allots 4.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story