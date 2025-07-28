Adani Energy Solutions Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 815.8, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.45% in last one year as compared to a 0.56% slide in NIFTY and a 19.3% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 815.8, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24697.3. The Sensex is at 80986.38, down 0.59%.Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has eased around 7.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35250.5, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.44 lakh shares in last one month.