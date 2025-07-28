Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.22%, up for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.22%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2171.5, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% fall in NIFTY and a 4.99% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2171.5, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 24744.75. The Sensex is at 81052.89, down 0.5%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 23.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22662.7, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2162.6, up 0.63% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 50.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% fall in NIFTY and a 4.99% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 34.69 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

