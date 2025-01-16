Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 146.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 17.67% to Rs 2931.14 crore

Net profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 146.66% to Rs 281.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 114.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 17.67% to Rs 2931.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2491.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2931.142491.03 18 OPM %69.2263.06 -PBDT374.65180.70 107 PBT374.65180.70 107 NP281.96114.31 147

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

