Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 146.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 146.66% to Rs 281.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 114.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 17.67% to Rs 2931.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2491.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2931.142491.0369.2263.06374.65180.70374.65180.70281.96114.31

