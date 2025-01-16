Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Viji Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Net loss of Viji Finance reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.69% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.590.51 16 OPM %037.25 -PBDT-0.010.13 PL PBT-0.100.04 PL NP-0.100.03 PL

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

