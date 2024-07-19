Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CEAT consolidated net profit rises 6.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 8.78% to Rs 3192.82 crore

Net profit of CEAT rose 6.60% to Rs 154.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 144.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.78% to Rs 3192.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2935.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3192.822935.17 9 OPM %11.9913.19 -PBDT327.18320.22 2 PBT195.41199.28 -2 NP154.16144.61 7

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

