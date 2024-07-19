Choice International consolidated net profit rises 36.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.92% to Rs 200.64 croreNet profit of Choice International rose 36.88% to Rs 29.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 45.92% to Rs 200.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales200.64137.50 46 OPM %26.3926.07 -PBDT45.0830.87 46 PBT43.4029.39 48 NP29.4721.53 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News