B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 918.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 17.25% to Rs 5.03 crore

Net profit of B2B Software Technologies rose 918.18% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.25% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.034.29 17 OPM %16.50-1.17 -PBDT1.200.28 329 PBT1.170.25 368 NP1.120.11 918

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

