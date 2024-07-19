Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 8.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.17% to Rs 3621.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat rose 8.46% to Rs 141.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 130.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.17% to Rs 3621.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3627.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3621.003627.0018.4816.90624.00584.00307.00185.00141.00130.00

