Ceat Q3 PAT jumps 60% YoY to Rs 156 cr

Ceat's consoliated net profit jumped 60.40% to Rs 155.77 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 97.11 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 25.97% to Rs 4,157.05 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 218.34 crore, up by 70.91% from Rs 127.75 crore in Q3 FY25. The company reported exceptional items of Rs 57.96 crore in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA for Q3 FY26 advanced 64% to Rs 568 crore, compared to Rs 346.3 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin increased to 13.7% during the quarter as against 10.5% in the same quarter the previous year.

The company currently has an installed capacity of about 95 lakh tyres per annum, including capacity additions under implementation, with utilisation at around 80% of the existing installed capacity. It plans to add around 35 lakh tyres per annum of additional capacity, which is expected to be commissioned by the end of the first half of FY2028. The proposed expansion will entail an investment of approximately Rs 1,314 crore, to be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt. The company said the capacity addition is aligned with its expectations of strong short- to medium-term growth in the PCUV segment and is aimed at progressively augmenting capacity to meet anticipated demand.

Commenting on the results as well as the outlook of the business, Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO, CEAT, said, Its been a good quarter, supported by strong revenue growth across all segments. Reduction in GST rates have improved sentiments in domestic market, and we have had some opportunities opening up in international markets as well. We expect the positive momentum to sustain in the coming quarter and help us close the year strongly. Kumar Subbiah, CFO of CEAT, said, Strong top-line growth in Q3 drove operating leverage leading to improvement in operating margins. Stable commodity prices helped in sustaining gross margins. We have recognised a provision of Rs 58 crores in Q3 towards the impact of new labour codes. We maintained our capex to support our growth during the quarter, largely funded by internal accruals leading debt sustaining at previous quarter level.