Atishay hits the floor as Q3 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Atishay hit a lower circuit of 10% at Rs 188.95 after its standalone net profit slipped 10.90% to Rs 1.88 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 2.11 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 1.51% to Rs 15.45 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 15.22 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 2.51 crore, down 11.92%, compared with Rs 2.85 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 4.19% YoY to Rs 13.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter. Purchase and other operating expenditure were at Rs 8.83 crore (up 18.04%) and employee benefits expenses were at Rs 2.46 crore (down 9.22% YoY) during the period under review.