Nifty below 25,500 level; realty shares decline

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in morning trade, pressured by persistent global trade uncertainties and continued foreign fund outflows, even as investor focus remained on the ongoing quarterly earnings season. The Nifty traded below the 25,500 level. Realty stocks witnessed selling pressure for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 282.95 points or 0.34% to 82,963.23. The Nifty 50 index lost 112.50 points or 0.44% to 25,475.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 1.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.07%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 991 shares rose and 2,698 shares fell. A total of 205 shares were unchanged.

Result Today: AU Small Finance Bank (down 1.20%), Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (down 1.20%), CreditAccess Grameen (down 2.31%), Cyient DLM (down 1.49%), DCM Shriram (down 0.81%), Gujarat Gas (rose 0.54%), IndiaMART InterMESH (down 1.40%), ITC Hotels (down 0.49%), Jammu & Kashmir Bank (down 0.39%), Mastek (up 0.89%), Newgen Software Technologies (down 1.33%), Persistent Systems (down 0.95%), PTC India Financial Services (down 1.47%), Rallis India (down 0.83%), Shoppers Stop (down 1.34%), Supreme Petrochem (up 2.02%), SRF (down 0.03%), United Spirits (down 0.15%), Vardhman Special Steels (down 0.83%) will announce their quarterly earnings today. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index fell 2.15% to 818. The index dropped 4.1% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Oberoi Realty (down 5.2%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 3.59%), Sobha (down 3.16%), Lodha Developers (down 2.55%), Anant Raj (down 1.75%), SignatureGlobal India (down 1.13%), DLF (down 1.09%), Godrej Properties (down 1.01%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.7%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.22%) fell. Stocks in Spotlight: LTIMindtree dropped 6.10% after the company reported a 30.73% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 970.6 crore despite a 3.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 10,781 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q2 September 2025. Ceat declined 1.28%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 60.40% to Rs 155.77 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 97.11 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 25.97% to Rs 4,157.05 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.