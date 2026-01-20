Nifty below 25,500 level; realty shares decline

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 282.95 points or 0.34% to 82,963.23. The Nifty 50 index lost 112.50 points or 0.44% to 25,475.30.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 1.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.07%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 991 shares rose and 2,698 shares fell. A total of 205 shares were unchanged.
Result Today:
AU Small Finance Bank (down 1.20%), Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (down 1.20%), CreditAccess Grameen (down 2.31%), Cyient DLM (down 1.49%), DCM Shriram (down 0.81%), Gujarat Gas (rose 0.54%), IndiaMART InterMESH (down 1.40%), ITC Hotels (down 0.49%), Jammu & Kashmir Bank (down 0.39%), Mastek (up 0.89%), Newgen Software Technologies (down 1.33%), Persistent Systems (down 0.95%), PTC India Financial Services (down 1.47%), Rallis India (down 0.83%), Shoppers Stop (down 1.34%), Supreme Petrochem (up 2.02%), SRF (down 0.03%), United Spirits (down 0.15%), Vardhman Special Steels (down 0.83%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index fell 2.15% to 818. The index dropped 4.1% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Oberoi Realty (down 5.2%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 3.59%), Sobha (down 3.16%), Lodha Developers (down 2.55%), Anant Raj (down 1.75%), SignatureGlobal India (down 1.13%), DLF (down 1.09%), Godrej Properties (down 1.01%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.7%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.22%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
LTIMindtree dropped 6.10% after the company reported a 30.73% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 970.6 crore despite a 3.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 10,781 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q2 September 2025.
Ceat declined 1.28%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 60.40% to Rs 155.77 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 97.11 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 25.97% to Rs 4,157.05 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
